Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders and full specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is set to reveal a number of devices at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August, but the latest leaks are leaving very little left to reveal, if accurate.

German site WinFuture not only presented the full specifications and renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 ahead of the event, but it's done the same for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 too. More had previously leaked about the Z Fold 3 than the Z Flip 3, but this report pretty much fills in any gaps.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will apparently come with a 7.6-inch main display offering a 2208 x 1768 pixel resolution, and a 6.2-inch cover display with a 2268 x 832 pixel resolution. Both are said to have a 120Hz refresh rate and be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It's said to measure 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm unfolded and 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4mm folded, and weigh 271g. Under the hood is claimed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage. The battery is said to be 4400mAh with support for fast and wireless charging.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 6 August 2021

Other details in the report include a triple rear camera consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8, 12-megapixel ultra wide camera with f/2.2 and 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4. A 4-megapixel f/1.8 under-display camera is reported for the main display and a 10-megapixel f/2.2 punch-hole snapper is expected on the front.

Colour options are said to include Phantom Green, Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and prices are said to start from €1899. You can read more about the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in our separate feature.