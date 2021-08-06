Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G full specs revealed in leak

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August, with a number of devices expected to be revealed, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

There have already been a number of leaks surrounding the third-generation of the horizontal folding smartphone, especially in terms of its design, but the latest report reveals many of the missing specifications too.

German site Winfuture has not only published images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but confirmed a number of details. It is reported to come with a 1.9-inch cover display offering a 512 x 260 pixel resolution and a 6.7-inch main display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The site says the Z Flip 3 will offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, a strengthened hinge and an IPX8 water and dust resistance. It will apparently measure 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm and weigh 183g.

Internally, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is said to be running the show, supported by 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. There's said to be a 3300mAh battery that supports wireless charging.

Other details listed in the report are a dual rear camera made up of a 12-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is said to be 10-megapixels with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is said to come in Phantom Black, Cream and Lavender colour options and start at €1100. Although it seems very little is left to be revealed if this leak is accurate, you can read our Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 5G rumour round up feature for all the latest.