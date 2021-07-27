(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to launch a number of new devices at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August, but despite at least two smartphones rumoured, it looks like there will still be more to come from the company before the year is out.

What is presumed to be the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-A528B/DS, after previously appearing on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).

The device was listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, paired with Adreno 642L GPU. It also had 8GB of RAM and was shown to be running on Android 11 out of the box.

No more details were revealed by the Geekbench listing, though it is likely it would offer the same design and specifications as the Galaxy A52, with just the processor upgrade.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 27 July 2021

If this is the case, the A52s should come with a 6.5-inch display with a Full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also have a 4500mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging, though unlikely to have wireless charging. For reference, the Galaxy A52 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.

There is no indication as to when the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G might launch as yet, but we suspect it will be arrive before the year is out.

For now, you can read how all the Samsung phones compare in our separate feature, as well as how the Galaxy A52 5G compares to the excellent Galaxy S20 FE.