(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's mobile president has published a blog post ahead of the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in August to reveal information about what people should expect from the show, including that there will be no new Note phone this year and it designed an S-Pen for foldables.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August will be entirely virtual, as most tech shows and conferences are these days. The event's theme, according to Samsung's invite, is "Get Ready to Unfold". That, along with recent leaks, suggests Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. So, don't expect a new Galaxy Note. In fact, Samsung has been teasing it might move away from the series. Now, Samsung's TM Roh has officially confirmed it.

"Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices", Roh wrote.

Roh added: "We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises - including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones."

Roh also seemingly confirmed the Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 are coming. “Our third generation of foldable devices will open up amazing new multitasking capabilities". Finally, Roh’s referenced “collaborations with trusted industry leaders like Google and Microsoft", and mentioned the Wear OS 3 platform.

Bookmark Pocket-lint's guide on Unpacked here if you want to watch the show yourself come event day. We also detailed much of what you can expect there.