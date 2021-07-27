(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is widely expected to announce new foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 - in August. Now, leaker Evan Blass has tweeted information about the upcoming phones, most of which corroborates existing reports, but he did include an image to whet our appetite.

Blass has claimed both phones will feature IPX8 water resistance, and the image he shared seems to show the phones getting splashed. Keep in mind Android Polices Max Weinbach previously said they'd offer water resistance. In fact, much has been rumoured about the devices ahead of their 11 August unveiling. Blass, for instance, has also tweeted camera and screen specs for the phones, and that the Z Fold 3 will offer a couple different S Pen options.

Few upcoming foldable details.



Z Flip3

- 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays

- 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie)



Z Fold3

- 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays

- 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

- 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition)



Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt — Evan (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in August will be entirely virtual, as most tech shows and conferences are these days.

The event's theme, according to Samsung's invite, is "Get Ready to Unfold". That, along with recent leaks, further suggests Samsung will focus on foldables. So, don't expect a new Galaxy Note. Samsung has been teasing it might move away from the series. That makes sense, given the Galaxy Note's S Pen stylus is now available with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, plus the Galaxy Note series and the Galaxy S series both share many of the same features and design elements.

Bookmark Pocket-lint's guide on Unpacked here if you want to watch the show yourself come event day. We also detailed other hardware you can expect.