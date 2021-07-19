Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Major leak claims Samsung 120Hz LTPO display will drive most 2021 foldable phones

Major leak claims Samsung 120Hz LTPO display will drive most 2021 foldable phones
(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will unveil its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, on 11 August. Google, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are said to be planning foldable device launches soon too.

The one thing they all have in common is that they will sport a Samsung 120Hz LTPO display.

Samsung Display previously revealed that it was looking to expand its folding screen tech to third parties. Now a major online leak from a source with inside knowledge of the supply chain has revealed just how many and even their screen sizes.

Ross Young, AKA @DSCCRoss, claims that Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will sport 7.55- and 6.70-inch 120Hz LTPO displays respectively. The same display tech will be used for Google's much rumoured foldable, at 7.57-inches, Oppo's at 7.11-inches, Xiaomi's at 8.1-inches, and Vivo's, which will be the largest of the lot, at 8.2-inches.

LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid) backplane technology is preferred to coventional display tech as it is less power hungry, especially when switching screen referesh rates.

It will enable each of the handsets to run gaming at the best mobile screen rates possible.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 19 July 2021.
