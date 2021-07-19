(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will unveil its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, on 11 August. Google, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are said to be planning foldable device launches soon too.

The one thing they all have in common is that they will sport a Samsung 120Hz LTPO display.

Samsung Display previously revealed that it was looking to expand its folding screen tech to third parties. Now a major online leak from a source with inside knowledge of the supply chain has revealed just how many and even their screen sizes.

Ross Young, AKA @DSCCRoss, claims that Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will sport 7.55- and 6.70-inch 120Hz LTPO displays respectively. The same display tech will be used for Google's much rumoured foldable, at 7.57-inches, Oppo's at 7.11-inches, Xiaomi's at 8.1-inches, and Vivo's, which will be the largest of the lot, at 8.2-inches.

Today's leak - All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid) backplane technology is preferred to coventional display tech as it is less power hungry, especially when switching screen referesh rates.

It will enable each of the handsets to run gaming at the best mobile screen rates possible.

