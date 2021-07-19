Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung accidentally confirms next Galaxy Unpacked date... again

- Starts at 3pm UK time, 10am East Coast

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has allegedly leaked the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event itself, and yep, it's 11 August as rumoured and "confirmed" several times previously.

This time the date, and time, of the event was reportedly posted on a regional Samsung site. A teaser posted on the Russian website said, "The future will unfold in a new way. Very soon."

Underneath, it revealed the Galaxy Unpacked event date, with a start time of 5pm Moscow time.

That would put it at 3pm UK time, 10am on the East Coast of America, 7am on the West Coast.

Of course, it's not the first time Samsung itself has been linked with "confirming" the date. A company official allegedly told Korean site Digital Daily that "the broadcast will be broadcast online on 11 August", back at the start of July.

This teaser is the first time it's been published in Samsung's own lettering and style, however.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is expected to host launches for the much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2. We may even see an appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - another new device to be extensively leaked in recent times.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 19 July 2021.
