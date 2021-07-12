(Pocket-lint) - Although we're waiting on final, full confirmation, it's a safe bet that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

The likely online-only event will be jam packed too, with leaks suggesting that no less than five products will be unveiled.

Samsung's two new foldable handsets - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 - will headline for sure. We're also expecting the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, plus the new smartwatches to sport the first iteration of the from-the-ground-up rebuilt of Wear OS - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

In fact, not only do we think they'll appear, we pretty much know what each looks like too. And from every angle.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 12 July 2021

Twitter leaker @evleaks has followed up earlier gif postings with a whole swathe of new animated tweets.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks great.

As too does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

We've seen the Buds 2 in multiple image leaks before, but here they are again for good measure.

We're torn though on whether we prefer the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Watch 4 Classic.

Either way, the fact that Samsung is collaborating directly with Google on rebuilding Wear OS can only be a good thing for the smartwatch sector.

One word of caution though, as Samsung had recently clamped down on image leaks with legal notices, the above tweets might be deleted... so enjoy them while you can.

See you on 11 August for the real deal.