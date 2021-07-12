(Pocket-lint) - Although we're waiting on final, full confirmation, it's a safe bet that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on Wednesday 11 August 2021.
The likely online-only event will be jam packed too, with leaks suggesting that no less than five products will be unveiled.
Samsung's two new foldable handsets - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 - will headline for sure. We're also expecting the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, plus the new smartwatches to sport the first iteration of the from-the-ground-up rebuilt of Wear OS - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
In fact, not only do we think they'll appear, we pretty much know what each looks like too. And from every angle.
Twitter leaker @evleaks has followed up earlier gif postings with a whole swathe of new animated tweets.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks great.
July 10, 2021
As too does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
July 10, 2021
We've seen the Buds 2 in multiple image leaks before, but here they are again for good measure.
July 10, 2021
We're torn though on whether we prefer the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Watch 4 Classic.
July 10, 2021
Either way, the fact that Samsung is collaborating directly with Google on rebuilding Wear OS can only be a good thing for the smartwatch sector.
July 10, 2021
One word of caution though, as Samsung had recently clamped down on image leaks with legal notices, the above tweets might be deleted... so enjoy them while you can.
See you on 11 August for the real deal.