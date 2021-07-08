Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pics and specs shown in TENAA listing

- 6.4-inch display

- 2.8GHz octa-core CPU with 8GB of RAM

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in August, so it makes sense that it's now popping up on communications regulators' sites around the world.

The latest listing has been found on the website of the TENAA, China's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center, and it shows a number of key specs. There are also submitted device pics, which are the real deal.

It confirms some previously leaked details - the phone will have a 1080 x 2340 (Full HD+) 6,4-inch display, for example.

It will also come with a 2.8GHz octa-core processor (thought to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) and 8GB of RAM. The listing also states that it will come with Android 11 preinstalled.

There is a triple-lens camera on the rear - 32-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel. A 12-megapixel camera is housed on the front. There's no indication of its format, but previous leaked images show it's a holepunch camera in top-centre.

A 4,370mAh battery is on board, with 25W fast charging. As noted by MySmartPrice, which published the found listing, it mentions white and grey colour options.

The Indian tech site also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price will be around 700,000 to 800,000 Korean won - that's between £400 - £500.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 8 July 2021.
