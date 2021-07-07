Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shown from every angle thanks to leaked gifs

(Pocket-lint) - There have been numerous leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, including official-looking images and specs, but now we have some excellent animated gifs to ensure nothing is left to the imagination.

Possibly releasing sometime in August, the S21 FE (Fan Edition) will likely be a cheaper version of the hugely popular S21 series and follow the same design theme.

Twitter leaker @evleaks (AKA Evan Blass) has posted a few animated gifs to show it from every angle, and in multiple colours.

We've embedded a couple of his latest tweets above, altough they do come with a warning.

Blass himself may well have to withdraw his tweets thanks to Samsung taking "more aggressive action against leaked material" in recent times. That'll be why you might not see them above.

Until then though, you can enjoy what looks very much to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spinning around.

Previous speculation suggests that it will have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, with a healthy 8GB of RAM. And, while there are 4G and 5G versions of its predecessor - the Galaxy S20 FE - it'll probably only be 5G this time around.

Hopefully, we'll find out more soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 7 July 2021.
