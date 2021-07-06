(Pocket-lint) - Samsung could launch a third foldable smartphone at its Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August, with a new report indicating a Z Flip 3 Lite is being prepared.

Rumours have strongly linked both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 to a summer release, with detailed renders, specs and price information all emerging in recent weeks. And now, speculation suggests a more affordable foldable could be part of next month's announcement.

According to the Korean Herald, the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite will provide customers with a "mass-market model with a more affordable price tag."

While Samsung is still very much at the forefront of the foldable phone trend, the price has been a limiting factor in the Z Flip and Z Fold's uptake.

With the Z Fold 2 starting at £1,799 / $1,999 and the Z Flip 5G hovering around the £1,200 / $1,300 mark, a Lite model of the Flip 3 could, in theory, provide an option for those looking for something in the region of £1,000 / $1,000.

However, since it wasn't mentioned in the report, it's not actually clear what price range such a device would actually slot into.

Of course, Samsung has an already-packed stable of phones, and, despite the Note series heading the way of the dodo, there's still the S22 line to price and place within the lineup.

Let's not forget, either, that previous reports suggested that a Lite version of a Samsung foldable was off the table for 2021 due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

So, then, though this is certainly one to keep an eye on as we creep ever closer to the Galaxy Unpacked event, it's important to take the rumour with a pinch of salt. What's more likely, we think, is that the Z Flip and Z Fold will have reduced price tags.

Until Samsung reveals all on 11 August, though, anything is still possible.