Samsung officially confirms date of Galaxy Unpacked 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is set to hold a Galaxy Unpacked event before the end of the summer, and though a couple of dates have been mentioned in the rumours, it now appears Samsung has confirmed the date it will be held.

According to Korean site Digital Daily, a Samsung Electronics official said: "The broadcast will be broadcast online on August 11th." The official is also claimed to have said: "The broadcast time is the same as before."

While we haven't had confirmation from Samsung ourselves of this date, 11 August was the most recent date to appear in rumours after it showed up on the display of some Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders. This phone, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 are all expected to appear at the event.

The Galaxy S21 FE, which has also appeared in a number of rumours, is said to be delayed and therefore may not be announced at the event.

Based on what has been said to Digital Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be available to watch on Samsung's YouTube channel. It will take place at 10AM Eastern Time in the United States and 11PM Korean time.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in our separate feature, as well as the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in another feature. We also have a feature for the Galaxy Watch 4.

For those waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE, you can read what to expect here.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.