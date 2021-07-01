(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 during Unpacked later this summer, but the leaks have been coming in so thick and fast over the last few weeks, it's looking like there will be very few surprises left.

The latest leak of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes from serial leaker Evan Blass, also known as @EvLeaks, and it's a good one. Blass shared a number of GIFs through his Twitter account, revealing four colour options of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in quick, short videos.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G pic.twitter.com/elWdV6uLuc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2021

Though no specifications were detailed in the tweets, Blass shows off the Z Flip 3 5G from all angles in yellow, black, purple and a greeny/grey colour, with the design matching previous renders and leaks. It follows on from some renders published by GizNext, who also revealed multiple colour options for the device.

Based on what we have seen and heard so far, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a dual camera, a larger external display than its predecessor and there has been talk of an IP rating and a 120Hz internal display too. We'd expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood, though details on the hardware have been more limited in the leaks compared to the design.

At the moment, nothing is official, though rumours have claimed Samsung's next Unpacked could take place on either 3 August or 11 August, with the devices going on sale on 27 August. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.