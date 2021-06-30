(Pocket-lint) - Ahead of the expected full reveal in August, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has appeared in renders, depicting it in three colour variants.

The 91Mobiles post shows-off the Z Fold 3 in black, green, and pink options - and while we're sure the official marketing names will have a much more exuberant description of these finishes, that's what our eyes see.

Rather than going for outlandish bright colours, gradients or excessive glossy finishes, these renders appear to show 'soft' finishes, so here's hoping the next-gen Samsung foldable will avoid being a fingerprint magnet.

The renders don't reveal anything brand new, rather corroborate previous rumours. A major one is that the internal folding display will feature an under-display camera (or 'UPC' - under panel camera - as Samsung has patented and trademarked). The exterior display, meanwhile, features a punch-hole camera.

There's no sign of the S Pen stylus in these renders, nor is one visible within the phone's body, so how this integration will work is one of the bigger outstanding questions.

The design of the Z Fold 3 is otherwise just as expected: thicker than the previous Z Fold devices, with the triple camera unit smaller and more tucked into the body, as to be less obtrusive. Exact specifications of these lenses and sensors still isn't known, but it's not expected to be a large leap forward compared to the previous generation.

But the main reason to buy any Z Fold device is, of course, the screen. Here it's expected to be 7.55-inches when unfolded, giving the Z Fold 3 heaps of real-estate to feast your eyes on. And, when it's shut, that trio of colour options will please your eyeballs from the other side.

Want to know everything about the Z Fold 3? Check out our full feature, link below, for the full date-by-date breakdown of what to expect.

Writing by Mike Lowe.