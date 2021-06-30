Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 could take place on 11 August

(Pocket-lint) - We know Samsung is planning an Unpacked event for the end of the summer, but the date has yet to be officially confirmed by the company. Some recent renders of the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 3 may have just given us a better indication though.

The renders of the unreleased device say 11 August on their display, which would fit in with Samsung's typical Unpacked event timing for the second half of the year.

Previous reports have claimed 3 August, with an on sale date of 27 August, which is also plausible, though a date on a phone's display is common for presenting the date they were announced.

Normally the August Unpacked would reveal the next Galaxy Note, though that's not expected this year. Instead, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 are expected. We might also see the Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature a similar design to its predecessor, though with the potential of an IP rating and S Pen compatibility. Rumours for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 suggest there will be a larger display on the front of the device when folded, while rumours for the Galaxy Watch 4 suggest a squarer finish on the casing.

We suspect Samsung will announce the official date for its next Unpacked event soon, given it teased it during its MWC 2021 virtual event on 28 June. For now though, you can head to our Samsung hub for all the latest rumour round ups of the devices expected.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.