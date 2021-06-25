(Pocket-lint) - The rumours of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 arriving this August looks more and more likely - as these pictures, leaked on Twitter by Evan Blass, reveal the foldables in their fullest form yet.

The pictures - assuming their authenticity, of course - help to firm up some details. Starting with the Z Flip 3: the exterior screen is far larger than the previous two models, as expected, while the twin camera arrangement is better integrated into the body in a vertical formation.

Moving on to the Z Fold 3: the presence of an S Pen is the big confirmation here, suggesting the foldable will stow and be compatible with the stylus. It now makes even more sense that there will be no Galaxy Note series in 2021 (or maybe ever again?) as the Fold could effectively take over that job.

The Fold 3's rear camera unit doesn't follow suit with the Galaxy S21 series' design, as had been thought, but it is smaller and more integrated into the body than you'll see on the earlier Z Fold 2. That also fits with the suggestion that the Fold 3 will be a thicker device, helping to better integrate that trio of lenses.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 25 June 2021

We've been following the development of both phones, so if you'd like to read more about all the rumours to date, we've rounded those up into individual features, linked below:

Writing by Mike Lowe.