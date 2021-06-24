(Pocket-lint) - The next foldable Samsung Galaxy device rumours are coming thicker and faster, as the Z Flip 3 ramps up for an expected August reveal date.

The latest news is that the Flip 3 - and potentially, therefore, the Fold 3 - will feature wireless charging this time around.

That's sourced from an FCC certification appearing on its website, as sourced by 91mobiles. And when something appears on the USA's Federal Communications Commission site, it's usually a strong reflection of what's to come.

In addition to the Flip 3's wireless charging support (at 9W), the new foldable is said to feature 5G support - a given, really, as the phone is expected to arrive with Qualcomm's top-spec Snapdragon 888 platform on board.

While the original Z Flip and secon-gen Z Flip 5G didn't differ, we had hoped that Samsung would go to town with the third-gen device. However, there's little information to suggest it's a significant step-change - although we do expect triple cameras, a larger battery capacoty and, perhaps, a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Want to follow the step by step rumours about the Flip 3? Take a look at our main feature, link below. There's also the incoming Fold 3, if that foldable is more to your liking.

Writing by Mike Lowe.