Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specifications leaked

Samsung is still to introduce a new version of the Galaxy S21 later this year - the S21 FE - but that hasn't stopped tongues a-wagging on its 2022 flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will likely release in January next year, with rumours suggesting it will sport a 6.06-inch display (on the standard model) and the latest Qualcomm chipset or Samsung's own Exynos.

Now it's the turn of the camera unit on the rear, with a new report stating that the entry model at least will see a significant improvement.

Tipster @FrontTron (via SamMobile) claims that the rear triple-camera could feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, plus two 12-megapixel sensors for ultrawide and telephone. The telephoto camera will be capable of 3X zoom

There is a warning though, the tipster himself also suggests you take the leak with a pinch of salt.

In February, Samsung did unveil a new 1.4μm 50-megapixel sensor that is capable of faster focus and consumes less power, so its use on the forthcoming S22 and/or S22+ is not beyond comprehesion.

It also announced the Isocell JN1 sensor recently, with 0.64μm pixels and a 50-megapixel count. However, as that would be less sensitive in low light conditions, it's more for front-facing or secondary camera use really.

We'll keep you posted if we hear any more on this soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.