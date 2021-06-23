(Pocket-lint) - It was only at the beginning of June that initial leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - the 'Fan Edition', i.e. more affordable flagship in the Galaxy range - began to surface, suggesting that it wasn't too far away from launch.

Now, however, rumours suggest that we won't be seeing a Galaxy S21 FE until some time towards the end of 2021.

The reason for the delay? Well, it's likely all part and parcel of an ongoing chip shortage. The same reason that we won't see a new Galaxy Note model in 2021 either - if, that is, there's ever another device in that series.

At a time when other makers are surging out all manner of device variants (and not always with success) - yes, Xiaomi, we're looking at you - and others are cutting back - Apple reportedly won't be continuing the iPhone Mini, for example - a delay might not be as bad as it sounds. It's worth waiting for quality.

And the Galaxy S21 FE does indeed sound quality from the additional leaks we've heard about. It's expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 weather-sealing, and a triple rear camera in the same design vein as the original Galaxy S21.

The thing that'll really sell it, however, is the as-yet-unknown price point. The less-than-flagship asking price is what really helped the Fan Edition excel the first time around, so if it's balanced right for round two then let's not fret and get strapped in for the worthwhile waiting game...

Writing by Mike Lowe.