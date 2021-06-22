(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to reveal its next-generation of foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 before the year is out and the latest report suggests we will see the devices at an Unpacked event on 3 August.

According to Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech - who has a so-so track record - Samsung has started mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in preparation for a 3 August event, followed by a 27 August launch.

Apparently the company is ordering between 50,000 and 70,000 units a day of each device, and it's claimed Samsung is looking to produce a combined 7 million units of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which is significantly more than it produced for the Z Flip and Z Fold 2. A combined one to two million units are said to have been produced for the previous generations.

Other rumours have claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with S Pen compatibility and feature a similar design to its predecessor, but possibly with the addition of an IP rating.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 meanwhile, is reported to have a two-tone design and a larger cover display than the 1.1-inch screen found on the original Z Flip.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.