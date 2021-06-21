Samsung's AMD GPU could be announced in July 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung hasn't hidden the fact that it's working with AMD on a GPU for its devices. We might see the awaited hardware announced in July 2021, according to a source with a good reputation for Samsung leaks.

The collaboration was first announced in 2019 and there's been a lot of speculation about what we'll actually get. There was a big confirmation in at CES 2021 when it was confirmed during the Exynos press conference that we'd be getting a "next-generation GPU" in "the next flagship product."

That leaves plenty of ambiguity, but there's been a school of thought that the new Exynos with AMD graphics will power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

That would give Exynos a boost as it's often seen as lagging behind Qualcomm - and it gives something else that differentiates the Fold as a flagship apart from the existing Galaxy S models.

Exclusive：Samsung×AMD GPU was originally scheduled to be released in June, but now it has been postponed to July, when we will know the performance of AMD GPU on Exynos and other details. pic.twitter.com/GM6W8l3EKY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2021

There's more that we don't know than what we do, but we're expecting it to use AMD's RDNA design. The source, UniverseIce, says it was originally destined for announcement in June but that date has now shifted to July.

There's been no shortage of leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 which might house this device, from the 7.55-inch display to the under-display camera. Certainly, there's going to be a lot of interest in this new folding phone - especially if Samsung is going to use it to showcase its new mobile AMD GPU.

Writing by Chris Hall.