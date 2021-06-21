Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung's AMD GPU could be announced in July 2021

Author image, Editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Samsung's AMD GPU could be announced in July 2021
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung hasn't hidden the fact that it's working with AMD on a GPU for its devices. We might see the awaited hardware announced in July 2021, according to a source with a good reputation for Samsung leaks.

The collaboration was first announced in 2019 and there's been a lot of speculation about what we'll actually get. There was a big confirmation in at CES 2021 when it was confirmed during the Exynos press conference that we'd be getting a "next-generation GPU" in "the next flagship product."

That leaves plenty of ambiguity, but there's been a school of thought that the new Exynos with AMD graphics will power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

That would give Exynos a boost as it's often seen as lagging behind Qualcomm - and it gives something else that differentiates the Fold as a flagship apart from the existing Galaxy S models.

E3 2021, Philips Fidelio and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 108
E3 2021, Philips Fidelio and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 108 By Rik Henderson ·

There's more that we don't know than what we do, but we're expecting it to use AMD's RDNA design. The source, UniverseIce, says it was originally destined for announcement in June but that date has now shifted to July.

There's been no shortage of leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 which might house this device, from the 7.55-inch display to the under-display camera. Certainly, there's going to be a lot of interest in this new folding phone - especially if Samsung is going to use it to showcase its new mobile AMD GPU.

Writing by Chris Hall.
Recommended for you
Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G range is up to 30% off for Prime Day 2021
Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G range is up to 30% off for Prime Day 2021 By Maggie Tillman ·
Samsung's AMD GPU could be announced in July 2021
Samsung's AMD GPU could be announced in July 2021 By Chris Hall ·
Amazon Prime Day 2021 phone deals: Samsung S21 Ultra, Oppo Find X2 Pro and more
Amazon Prime Day 2021 phone deals: Samsung S21 Ultra, Oppo Find X2 Pro and more By Chris Hall ·