Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Leaked certification reveals that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will support 25W fast charging

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) Leaked certification reveals that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will support 25W fast charging
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - A leaked certification has uncovered that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will support 25W fast charging.

It's not yet clear when the Fan Edition of Samsung's latest flagship smartphone will launch - with the latest rumours indicating it could now be delayed until the fall - but it appears the certification process is moving forward regardless.

In this new 3C document (China Compulsory Certificate), first uncovered by MyFixGuide, it's clear that both the Samsung EP-TA800 charger and the regional version of the S21 FE, the SM-G9900, are being detailed.

As seen below, the charger's capacity is 25W, and is actually the same one current Samsung owners may already have, since it has previously shipped with the Galaxy Note 10. 

Apple WWDC 2021 special - Pocket-lint Podcast 107
Apple WWDC 2021 special - Pocket-lint Podcast 107 By Rik Henderson ·

In fact, since it was pretty much already a given that the device would support 25W charging, the bigger question - and one that still remains - is whether it will actually ship with this charger in the box. 

Either way, the overall picture is becoming a little clearer. 

The S21 FE is expected to feature the same 4,500 mAh battery as last year's equivalent, and perhaps even be slightly smaller than the current Galaxy S21. A recent benchmark also showed how it will likely feature 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888, while another leak also showed renders of the S21 FE in every colour

We're expecting more details to emerge as the days rumble on, but it's difficult to know when an official announcement will arrive. Samsung looks fairly likely to headline its usual flagship phone event with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 announcement this August, but where that leaves the S21 FE remains to be seen.

Writing by Conor Allison.
Recommended for you
The OnePlus experiment is over
The OnePlus experiment is over By Cam Bunton ·
Leica just announced its own phone
Leica just announced its own phone By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Leaked certification reveals that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will support 25W fast charging
Leaked certification reveals that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will support 25W fast charging By Conor Allison ·
Motorola might skip the 2021 Razr in order to reinvent its foldable design
Motorola might skip the 2021 Razr in order to reinvent its foldable design By Maggie Tillman ·
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What's the rumoured difference?
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What's the rumoured difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Honor is back with the Honor 50 - and this time there's Google onboard
Honor is back with the Honor 50 - and this time there's Google onboard By Chris Hall ·