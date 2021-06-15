(Pocket-lint) - A recent spec leak is suggesting that Samsung will downsize all three models in the Galaxy S22 family, compared to the S21 series. Meaning: the regular S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra will all have smaller screens than their predecessors.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.06-inch display (vs. 6.2-inches on the S21), the S22 Plus will be 6.55-inches (vs. 6.7-inches on the S21 Plus) and the S22 Ultra will be 6.81-inches (vs. 6.9-inches on the S21 Ultra).

If true, it will be seen by many as a necessary move since Samsung moved from curved displays to flat displays. Without the curves of earlier generations, even the regular Galaxy S21 felt like a much larger phone than the Galaxy S20 of the previous year, making it feel less compact.

If Samsung moves to smaller panels but retains the flat-fronted design, it would bring back that sense of compactness in the smaller model and would also mean the bigger 'Ultra' model wouldn't feel as ginourmous. Or at least, that's the hope.

The leak comes via Twitter leaker @MauriQHD, who has a reasonable track record when it comes to leaking upcoming phone information

Galaxy S22



6.06"

6.55"

6.81"

Only Ultra is LTPO



from my source Hades (7/8 correct) pic.twitter.com/Rfbd4VSdT7 — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) June 11, 2021

As well as suggesting screen sizes, the leak also speculates that the S22 Ultra will be the only one using LTPO display technology which allows for adaptive refresh rates.

That means the display can automatically adjust and reach high refresh rates when needed but drop down to battery-saving near-stillness when required.

Whether or not any of this is true is yet to be seen, naturally. Samsung hasn't announced anything yet, and likely won't until next year.

Writing by Cam Bunton.