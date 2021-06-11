More Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs revealed by benchmark test

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be revealed at some point before the year is out and the latest leak gives us some more information about what could be under its hood.

Geekbench reported the Galaxy S21 FE on a benchmark test with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM, which is the same loadout as the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S21.

The benchmark test also reported the device as running Android 11, which we would expect.

There were no further details revealed, but there have been no shortage of leaks surrounding this device over the last couple of months. It is expected to have a design similar to the Galaxy S21 series, with a camera housing that flows in to the frame, but renders suggest this housing will be the same colour as the chassis of the phone, rather than different like some models of the S21.

It's also been claimed the S21 FE will sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, presumably with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is expected the device will have a glasstic back and offer an official IP68 water and dust resistance. Strorage options are said to be 128GB and 256GB. There has been no word on battery capacity as yet though.

It's reported Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 FE on 19 August, though nothing is official at the moment. For now, you can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in our separate feature.

