(Pocket-lint) - There have been a number of rumours surrounding the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21 over the last few months, but the latest reveals the handset in all its glory, and all its colours.

Serial leaker Evan Blass - who has an excellent track record - has tweeted an image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from multiple angles and in the five colour options it is claimed to be coming in.

As previous leaks have suggested, the Galaxy S21 FE appears to have a triple rear camera in the top left corner, with a housing that wraps into the display like the S21 range. The housing - which is thought to be plastic - is the same colour as the rest of the device though, while the S21 range opts for different colours on some of the variants.

There's a centralised punch-hole camera at the top of the seemingly flat display and there's a USB-C port at the bottom, while the volume rocker and power button are on the right edge. Blass' tweet claims the device will come in green, white, blue, grey and violet.

Previous rumours have claimed the S21 FE could launch on 19 August. It is said to measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm and come with an IP68 water and dust resistance. The display is believed to be 6.4-inches with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and it is though the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will be on board.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in our separate feature. We also have a feature comparing it to the Galaxy S21, and another comparing it to the Galaxy S20 FE.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.