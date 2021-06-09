Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

'Confirmed': Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to feature under-display camera

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint 'Confirmed': Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to feature under-display camera
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - "Can confirm: Fold 3 has an under display camera," reads the Tweet by Max Winebach, a freelance writer for Android Police with a strong track record, referring to Samsung's next foldable Galaxy device.

While that's not yet a fact - Samsung hasn't confirmed this feature ahead of the Z Fold 3's launch - there has been a long-running commentary about the Korean company's use of under-display cameras.

It began back in January 2021, when Samsung officially teased its first under-display camera product - using the 'UPC' acronym, standing for 'Under Panel Camera', which the company has trademarked.

But that product wasn't the then-unreleased Galaxy S21 flagship, as many thought possible to embody the technology, instead it was destined for a laptop. However, since February 2021 there's been talk of the Galaxy Fold 3 adopting this UPC technology, as detailed by leaker IceUniverse.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

It's all part of the bigger picture of where the market is heading, too, with at least five under-display camera devices expected in the second half of 2021. Not all from Samsung, mind, as many other makers are playing their part too - indeed, ZTE was the front-runner, having already released the Axon 20 5G, which embodies the technology.

So there we have it: it's all but confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an under-display camera - or UPC if you want to go with the marketing department - when Samsung reveals it either later this month or next (if the rumours are to be believed). Exciting times.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone By Britta O'Boyle ·
'Confirmed': Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to feature under-display camera
'Confirmed': Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to feature under-display camera By Mike Lowe ·
4 reasons the Motorola G10 is an absolute steal for only £129.99
4 reasons the Motorola G10 is an absolute steal for only £129.99 By Pocket-lint Promotion ·