(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced a Galaxy phone aimed at bringing 5G to the masses.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is its cheapest 5G handset yet, weighing in at just £199 in the UK.

It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT Infinity-V display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz and includes a small notch for the front-facing camera at the top. A fingerprint sensor is housed on the side, for security.

A 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) processor runs the show, and the phone also sports 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of on-board storage.

There is a triple-lens camera on the rear, made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front camera is 8-megapixel.

A hefty battery is included, at 5,000mAh, so it should easily last a day or more between charges. Fast charging (15W) is supported.

"Featuring super-fast 5G connectivity, an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation speed and performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality," said Samsung UK's corporate vice president, Conor Pierce.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G costs £199 and will be available in three different colours - grey, white and violet - "early this summer".

Writing by Rik Henderson.