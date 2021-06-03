Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is Sammy's cheapest 5G handset, at under £200

- Available from "early summer"

- Priced at £199

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced a Galaxy phone aimed at bringing 5G to the masses.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is its cheapest 5G handset yet, weighing in at just £199 in the UK.

It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT Infinity-V display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz and includes a small notch for the front-facing camera at the top. A fingerprint sensor is housed on the side, for security.

A 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) processor runs the show, and the phone also sports 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of on-board storage.

There is a triple-lens camera on the rear, made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front camera is 8-megapixel.

A hefty battery is included, at 5,000mAh, so it should easily last a day or more between charges. Fast charging (15W) is supported.

"Featuring super-fast 5G connectivity, an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation speed and performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality," said Samsung UK's corporate vice president, Conor Pierce.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G costs £199 and will be available in three different colours - grey, white and violet - "early this summer".

Writing by Rik Henderson.
