(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could replace physical buttons with gestures.

The World Intellectual Property Organization recently granted Samsung a patent (via LetsGo Digital) for "Galaxy Z Fold Squeeze Gesture." The idea is, because some users might find it difficult to use the buttons on the side of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when folded, Samsung has imagined the use of gestures, rather than pressing buttons. A user could even choose which gestures can do certain tasks.

For example, when a foldable device is folded, a tap on the side could power it on, and then a swipe might adjust the volume. LetsGo Digital speculated foldable phones are getting thinner, so the use of gesture controls is inevitable. Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to release in August. It's thought to feature Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG 2.0), which means the S-Pen might even work with the device.

We are expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to adopt the same book-style fold as the original Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2, reserving the horizontal fold for the Galaxy Z Flip series. We also expect to see the hinge offer multiple angles. Other rumoured features include a less visible crease, water resistance, and a periscope camera. Pocket-lint has rounded up all the rumours on the device here.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 25 May 2021

Writing by Maggie Tillman.