(Pocket-lint) - A Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is rumoured to appear later this year and the most recent leak has confirmed what many of the previous rumours thought.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appeared on a benchmark test - spotted by Sammobile - with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under its hood, matching the rest of the Galaxy S21 series. Currently, there doesn't appear to be much evidence to suggest there will be an Exynos 2100 variant of the device.

The benchmark also put the Galaxy S21 FE with 6GB of RAM support - which is a slight downgrade to the Galaxy S21 - and it mentioned it running Android 11.

Previous rumours and renders have claimed the Galaxy S21 FE will offer a similar design to the Galaxy S21 series, as the Galaxy S20 FE did with the S20 series, and it will sport a plastic body but retain the IP68 water and dust resistance.

It is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ flat display and we are expecting to see a 120Hz refresh rate. It's thought a triple camera will be present on the rear and rumours have claimed it will come in four colour options, comprising Gray, Light Green, Light Violet and White.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in our separate feature. We've also compared its rumoured specifications to the Galaxy S21 in another feature, as well as the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to be revealed in August 2021, though nothing is confirmed as yet.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.