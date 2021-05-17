  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Display hints at future of folding smartphones

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Samsung Display Samsung Display hints at future of folding smartphones
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung Display has shown a few tech concepts that give an idea of what the future of smartphones could look like.

Revealed as part of its presence at Display Week 2021 - a virtual conference for screen manufacturers and the like - the prototype designs focus on different tech ideas.

Perhaps the most interesting is the bi-folding smartphone. The display arm of Samsung has developed what it calls the S-Foldable OLED panel. It goes further than the current display used on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (and Z Fold 3 when it arrives).

That's because, where the Z Fold screen bends in half, the S-Foldable display has two bends that can either fold in- or outwards. This can enable a relatively compact smartphone body that can then transorm into a tablet device with up to a 7.2-inch screen.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

A slideable OLED display was also unveiled during the event. It enables the display to open up a side-screen without needing a folding mechanism.

Samsung Display won't stop at folding screens for smartphones. It also demonstrated a tablet that used a 17-inch foldable display.

And finally, there was more on an under pixel camera - which can be used for both laptops and smartphones.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Samsung Display hints at future of folding smartphones
Samsung Display hints at future of folding smartphones By Rik Henderson ·
Huawei P50 and P50 Pro: Release date, rumours what to expect
Huawei P50 and P50 Pro: Release date, rumours what to expect By Chris Hall ·
Android 12: Features, hidden changes, release date and everything else you need to know
Android 12: Features, hidden changes, release date and everything else you need to know By Maggie Tillman ·
OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be new name for Nord N1
OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be new name for Nord N1 By Rik Henderson ·
Mobile World Congress 2021: What's happening with the mobile phone show?
Mobile World Congress 2021: What's happening with the mobile phone show? By Chris Hall ·
Android 12 leaked in depth, software to feature huge design overhaul
Android 12 leaked in depth, software to feature huge design overhaul By Cam Bunton ·