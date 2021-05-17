Samsung Display hints at future of folding smartphones

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung Display has shown a few tech concepts that give an idea of what the future of smartphones could look like.

Revealed as part of its presence at Display Week 2021 - a virtual conference for screen manufacturers and the like - the prototype designs focus on different tech ideas.

Perhaps the most interesting is the bi-folding smartphone. The display arm of Samsung has developed what it calls the S-Foldable OLED panel. It goes further than the current display used on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (and Z Fold 3 when it arrives).

That's because, where the Z Fold screen bends in half, the S-Foldable display has two bends that can either fold in- or outwards. This can enable a relatively compact smartphone body that can then transorm into a tablet device with up to a 7.2-inch screen.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 17 May 2021

A slideable OLED display was also unveiled during the event. It enables the display to open up a side-screen without needing a folding mechanism.

Samsung Display won't stop at folding screens for smartphones. It also demonstrated a tablet that used a 17-inch foldable display.

And finally, there was more on an under pixel camera - which can be used for both laptops and smartphones.

Writing by Rik Henderson.