(Pocket-lint) - Samsung might be readying a super affordable 5G phone. It could even be cheaper than the $279 Galaxy A32 5G phone.

Called the Galaxy A22 5G, 91mobiles shared images of the phone on 14 May 2021. Previously, the site said it should cost around 200,000 KRW ($177/£125). If true, that's a bargain deal for a phone that supports 5G cellular networks. Unfortunately, it might be only headed to India and parts of Asia at launch.

The leaked images actually show a 4G version could also be in the works, with slightly different specs. The 5G model will reportedly pack a 6.4-inch LCD, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and a rear triple-camera array consisting of a 48-megapixel main/macro/depth sensor combination. The 4G model, on the other hand, sports an additional rear camera and an OLED screen rather than LCD. Both offer 5,000mAh batteries.

The Galaxy A22 5G would join other inexpensive 5G phones on the market, including the £199 Realme 8 5G and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that can be found for as little as £245 at the moment. But the A22 5G would be the first option to cost less than $200. Let's hope it comes to the US and the UK.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.