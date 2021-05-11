Samsung eyeing an August Unpacked event to launch Fold 3, Flip 3 and Galaxy S21 FE

(Pocket-lint) - There could be a change afoot as industry sources suggest that Samsung is looking at an August Unpacked event to reveal three new Galaxy devices.

Those devices are thought to be the Galaxy Fold 3, the Galaxy Flip 3 and the Galaxy S21 FE, the more affordable version of the Galaxy S21.

According to the leaks - there's nothing official from Samsung on this - the Unpacked event could bring these devices to market earlier in the year than previously. August is normally when Samsung launched the Galaxy Note update - a device that might not get refreshed in 2021.

There's a couple of reasons for this: with the Galaxy S21 Ultra supporting the S Pen and rumoured S Pen support in the Galaxy Fold 3 too, it's thought that having another premium smartphone offering isn't now necessary.

This doesn't mean the end of the end of the Note series, however, with previous comments from Samsung's DJ Koh, suggesting that the Note series would continue in 2022.

As for the devices we are expecting to see, the Galaxy Fold 3 is expected to tweak the design of the Fold 2, giving a stronger frame and display.

The Galaxy Flip 3 has been rumoured to get a larger external display and upgrade to 120Hz, while the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to offer much the same spec as the S21+, but at a much more affordable price, to drive volume sales.

Writing by Chris Hall.