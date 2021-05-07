Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 certification reveals charging speeds

(Pocket-lint) - A 3C (or CCC) certification listing in China has revealed that Samsung will be sticking with the same charging speeds for both the Z Flip and Z Fold lineup for the next generation.

Power adapters for the phones with model numbers SM-F7110 (Z Flip 3) and the SM-F9260 (Z Fold 3) suggest that the former will have a maximum of 15W speeds while the latter will have 25W.

In the world of 65W OnePlus Warp Charge adapters that may not seem all that speedy but it is worth remembering that - typically - the smaller foldable phones tend to have smaller batteries than what you'd find in a traditional flagship smartphone.

For instance, the last Z Flip 5G featured a 3300mAh capacity, which is 1200mAh-2000mAh less than what you find in most candybar style phones. In essence that should mean the 15W speeds are more than good enough to fill it up relatively quick, even if it doesn't completely fill the battery in record time.

As for the Fold lineup, they have - in the past - featured 4500mAh capacity, similar to a lot of other modern phones, which is why those models get a bump in charging performance.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been the subject of a number of rumours and leaks recently and - currently - it appears we're going to see quite a drastic redesign for the small flip phone.

If recent leaks are anything to go by we'll see design inspired by the S21 range, plus a larger secondary screen on the cover and a more durable build.

Samsung is expected to announced the new phone at some point this summer.

