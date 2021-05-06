  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped to have "best" zoom camera yet

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped to have "best" zoom camera yet
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might be a year away yet, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from turning already.

It is tipped to come with a periscope camera with a continuous zoom, which could dramatically improved zoomed images in comparison to the fixed lens periscope camera in the S21 Ultra.

Trusted leaker Ice Universe revealed on Weibo that Samsung's electromechanics and semiconductor arms have joined forces on a new continuous zoom solution that could be adopted by next year's flagship.

It uses a periscope lens unit that can move the lenses freely between 3X and 10X zoom, greatly increasing the optical zoom capabilities and reducing the need for additional digital wizardry.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

As SamMobile states, the Sony Xperia 1 III already uses similar technology, but only runs between 3X and 4.4X zoom.

When added to a former rumour that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will adopt Samsung's 200-megapixel sensor, we could be looking at the best smartphone camera on the market yet.

Continuous zoom lens units could creep into other smartphones too, of course. Ofilm is one company to have demonstrated its equivalent last year. However, few are likely to sport the same large sensor too - at least in the short term.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Google Pixel 6 release date, rumours, features, specs and news
Google Pixel 6 release date, rumours, features, specs and news By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on track for August reveal, in four colours
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on track for August reveal, in four colours By Britta O'Boyle ·
Sony Xperia Pro pre-orders open in UK and Europe, shipping 10 May
Sony Xperia Pro pre-orders open in UK and Europe, shipping 10 May By Cam Bunton ·
  • Via: Galaxy S22 Ultra could have the best smartphone zoom camera ever made - sammobile.com
  • Via: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera tipped to be years ahead of everyone else - pocketnow.com
Sections Samsung Phones