(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to appear at some point this summer and the latest leak suggests it's going to continue to offer a range of colour options, like its predecessor.

According to Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), the Galaxy S21 FE will start production in July - which would suggest the rumoured 19 August launch date could be accurate - and it will come in four colours.

The colours claimed by Young - Gray, Light Green, Light Violet and White - are slightly different to what has been suggested previously. In the past, Gray/Silver, violet and white have all appeared in rumours, but pink was reported instead of the Light Green mentioned by Young.

Other rumours surrounding the Galaxy S21 FE have suggested the device will have a similar design to the Galaxy S21 series, come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a centralised punch hole camera and come in storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It's not clear if microSD support will be on board - a feature missed off the rest of the S21 series spec sheet.

It's thought a triple camera will be present on the rear of the device, and though not mentioned in leaks as yet, it is expected the device will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy S21 FE in our separate feature. We've also got a feature analysing how it might compare to the Galaxy S20 FE.

