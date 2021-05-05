Samsung Galaxy A82 5G promo video leaks on Twitter

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is rumoured to be working on a number of smartphones, one of which is expected to be the Galaxy A82 5G. The A-series device not only leaked on the company's own website, but a promotional video has also appeared on Twitter.

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is thought to have launched in South Korea a couple of weeks ago under a security-focused variant called the Galaxy Quantum 2. The A82 5G name also appeared on Samsung's software update tracking page, according to Sammobile.

Since then however, leaker Max Weinbach - who has a good track record - has revealed a promotional video, giving away some of the features the device will likely focus on, such as battery and camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, the worst kept Samsung A-series secret pic.twitter.com/14y3Yei6nk Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 May 2021 May 5, 2021

Previous rumours have suggested the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, sporting a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and microSD support is said to be present - unlike the Galaxy S21 range.

Other reports claim the Galaxy A82 5G will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is claimed to be 10-megapixels and the battery is said to be 4500mAh with support for 25W fast charging.

Overall, if all the rumours are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is shaping up to be a pretty exciting device.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.