  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G promo video leaks on Twitter

Author image, Features editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy A82 5G promo video leaks on Twitter
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is rumoured to be working on a number of smartphones, one of which is expected to be the Galaxy A82 5G. The A-series device not only leaked on the company's own website, but a promotional video has also appeared on Twitter.

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is thought to have launched in South Korea a couple of weeks ago under a security-focused variant called the Galaxy Quantum 2. The A82 5G name also appeared on Samsung's software update tracking page, according to Sammobile.

Since then however, leaker Max Weinbach - who has a good track record - has revealed a promotional video, giving away some of the features the device will likely focus on, such as battery and camera capabilities. 

Previous rumours have suggested the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, sporting a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and microSD support is said to be present - unlike the Galaxy S21 range

Other reports claim the Galaxy A82 5G will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is claimed to be 10-megapixels and the battery is said to be 4500mAh with support for 25W fast charging. 

Overall, if all the rumours are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is shaping up to be a pretty exciting device.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 fully revealed in leaked images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 fully revealed in leaked images By Maggie Tillman ·
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G promo video leaks on Twitter
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G promo video leaks on Twitter By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Android phone 2021: Which is the top Android phone to buy today?
Best Android phone 2021: Which is the top Android phone to buy today? By Chris Hall ·