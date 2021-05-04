  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 fully revealed in leaked images

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
- What do you think of their designs?

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have surfaced online, thanks to @TheGalox_ on Twitter, who has shared promotional images of the upcoming foldable phones. 

The Z Flip 3 appears to feature the biggest design changes over its predecessor, including a two-tone design that's reminiscent of the Google Pixel 2.

The phone comes in dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue, and white, and all of which are shown with a black section housing the secondary screen with two cameras on the side. It appears to have a larger cover display than the 1.1-inch secondary screen found on the original Z Flip. 

The Galox

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the images show a triple-lens camera setup on the back, probably a primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto combination.

It also looks like the gap between the two halves of the folding screen is smaller than the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone will support the S Pen and be the first foldable with an under-display selfie camera, too. And it'll have flat aluminum sides protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, as will the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The phone will reportedly be available in black, silver, and green colours are shown, with a beige colour also noted.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will likely be Samsung’s flagship phones for the second half of this year. They could be unveiled in June or July 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
