(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy S21 range - consisting of the standard S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra - was revealed in January 2021, meaning its successors aren't due for a while yet.

That hasn't stopped speculation about the Galaxy S22 range though. There are already plenty of rumours surrounding the devices - expected for now, to be the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Here's everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

Possibly January 2022

From £769/$799?

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra were revealed in January 2021, as we mentioned above, though this was earlier than the company's typical timeline for its Galaxy S series launch. Prior to 2021, the range was revealed in February and made available by March.

It's not currently clear whether January is the new timeline for the Galaxy S range or whether Samsung will return to its previous pattern. It's also of course possible there will be a different timeline altogether for the Galaxy S22 range, especially as the Galaxy Note 21 might not be happening this year.

In terms of price, the Galaxy S21 starts at £769 in the UK and $799 in the US. The Galaxy S21+ starts at £949 in the UK and $999 in the US and the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at £1149 in the UK and $1199 in the US. It's likely the respective successors will keep within a similar ballpark, but it's too early to say for now.

Glasstic on standard model

Prominent camera housing

S Pen support on S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is likely to share design traits, like the S21 range does. There will no doubt be some changes compared to the 2021 range, but it could be that they are smaller changes than those made between the S20 range and S21 range.

We'd expect premium handsets across the whole range, but it's likely at least the standard S22 will opt for a plastic back rather than glass, as the S21 did. Waterproofing is expected on all S22 models though and USB Type-C charging.

We'd also expect a prominent camera housing on all models and a punch hole front camera, unless under display camera technology takes off this year. Even if it does though, it's likely that would be reserved for the S22 Ultra. The S22 Ultra is also likely to offer S Pen support like the S21 Ultra does, though it would be great to see this extend to the Plus model too.

6.2-inch to 6.8-inch?

Full HD+ on standard and Plus models likely

120Hz refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display, the S21+ has a 6.7-inch display and the S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. It's not yet clear if Samsung will continue to offer three devices in the S22 range and whether it will stick to the same sizes if it does.

We'd expect the standard S22 and the S22+ to offer Full HD+ resolutions though, as well as flat displays, as was the case for the S21 and S21+. The S22 Ultra meanwhile, will probably continue to offer a higher resolution and a curved display, though that's all speculation for now.

Support for HDR and a variable 120Hz refresh rate are expected on all S22 models, though for now, no specifics have been rumoured.

Next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets

At least 8GB RAM

No charger in box

At the moment, it's not clear what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will offer in terms of hardware, though it's likely to have the next flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor on board - which will probably be revealed in December - or the next-gen Exynos chipset, depending on the region.

There's been talk Samsung is already working on the Exynos 9855 chipset, said to be for the 2022 handsets, though little else has been revealed at this stage.

In terms of other specs, it's likely that the S22 will offer at least 8GB of RAM, like its predecessor, and come in a base model of at least 128GB of storage. The S21 range doesn't have microSD support so we suspect it's unlikely that the S22 range will reintroduce this unfortunately.

It's pretty much a sure thing that all the S22 handsets will be 5G compatible and we'd expect the S22 to offer at least a 4000mAh battery, with support for fast charging and fast wireless charging. Samsung has confirmed that the charger will not come in the box though - a move Apple made for its iPhone 12 series.

No ToF sensor

200MP sensor for S22 Ultra?

Collaboration on the cards?

There have been claims Samsung is working on a 200-megapixel camera sensor, which might be placed into the Galaxy S22 Ultra and there have been some reports suggesting Samsung and Olympus are also in talks regarding a collaboration. Additionally, other rumours suggest Samsung is looking at sensor shift technology, like the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers.

There are also reports that the ToF sensor won't be making a return on the Galaxy S22 either - like it didn't on the S21 model.

Other rumours surrounding the S22 cameras have yet to be revealed, though we'd expect the S22 Ultra to continue to offer a more advanced camera system than its siblings.

This is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

Samsung is said to be working on a 200-megapixel camera that could come to the S22 Ultra.

A Samsung 65W fast charging adapter appeared on India's BIS database which works similarly to FCC or TENAA. The charger suggests Samsung could be looking to offer 65W fast charging to future smartphones, like the S22.

Sammobile reported that ET News claimed Samsung has chosen not to include a ToF sensor on the Galaxy S22 models.

Samsung is hoping to build sensor shift technology into its upcoming smartphone cameras according to report on Dutch site, Galaxy Club.

Reports are circulating that Samsung has been in discussions with Olympus over the possibility of collaborating on smartphone camera tech.

In a Q&A report on Samsung's Mobile Press page, Samsung confirmed it would not include chargers in the box for future devices.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that Samsung was working on new Exynos processors, including the 9855 and 9925 - the latter of which may be with AMD GPU.

