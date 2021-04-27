Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a 200MP camera

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is said to be working on a 200-megapixel camera sensor, that we might see appear on the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022, as well as some other devices from different manufacturers, if rumours are anything to go by.

The latest rumours come from Chinese website IT Home (via PhoneArena), which presents a number of Weibo posts from serial leakers including Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station. It's been claimed the sensor will have 1.28µm pixels, be 1/1.37-inch in size and be announced at some point this year. It's also said to use pixel-binning technology and support 16K video recording.

Samsung already offers a 108-megapixel sensor with 0.8µm pixels, and it recently announced a 50-megapixel sensor in February 2021 that features 1.4µm pixels. The 108-megapixel sensor is found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra so it wouldn't come as a huge shock to see its successor also go down the high resolution camera sensor path.

The company also mentioned a 200-megapixel sensor in a tweet from its Samsung Exynos account, whilst referring to the Exynos 2100 chip. The processor is able to support up to a 200-megapixel sensor with a multi-camera setup.

While the first device from Samsung expected to possibly use the 200-megapixel sensor isn't likely to appear until the S22 Ultra, there are some other manufacturers said to be working with Samsung on their own devices. Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi and ZTE are both said to be in talks with Samsung for their own respective smartphones featuring the 200-megapixel sensor.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.