(Pocket-lint) - There have been several rumours across numerous devices that suggest Under Display Camera technology isn't a million miles away from appearing on phones.

The latest leak - from serial leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) - claims it might be only months from apppearing though, suggesting we will see Under Display Cameras official debut in the second half of 2021 on at least five devices.

Ice Universe loosely names a few of these devices, suggesting a Samsung folding device will offer the tech, along with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Oppo folding device and devices from Vivo and ZTE.

The second half of the year is when the Under Display Camera officially debuts, including at least Samsung (folding), Xiaomi (MIX4), OPPO (folding), vivo and ZTE (greatly improved version)

Previous rumours have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer an under-display front camera and Ice Universe has also previously claimed it was "very likely" to feature this technology so we suspect the folding Samsung device the latest UniverseIce tweet is referring to is the Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also expected to offer support for the S Pen - like the Galaxy S21 Ultra - and it is expected to arrive at some point in June or July, though nothing is confirmed as yet.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been rumoured for quite some time, though Ice Universe recently said an under-display camera would be appearing on the device, while the first Oppo folding device - not including the concept Oppo Nendo - has also appeared in rumours recently suggesting a 2021 launch.

Ice Universe doesn't reveal where the infomation came from but he has a decent track record so perhaps under-display cameras will be the new punch hole camera for 2021.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.