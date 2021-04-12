Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will look like

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy S21 series may have only been on shelves a few months, but the Fan Edition - or FE - model is now starting to appear more in rumours, with the latest leak revealing its expected design and a few specifications.

The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer - also known as OnLeaks - and it features multiple high resolution renders of the Galaxy S21 FE design posted to The Voice platform, along with some details.

The Galaxy S21 FE - succeeding the Galaxy S20 FE - is said to measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). It's expected to have a plastic - or "Glasstic" rear like the Galaxy S21, with a shiny metal frame, but the camera housing looks like it will differ slightly with a simpler design.

According to Hemmerstoffer, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a 6.4-inch display with a centralised punch-hole front camera. It will also have a triple rear camera like the Galaxy S21, but the lenses might be downgraded to keep costs down.

Previous rumours have suggested the Galaxy S21 FE could be revealed on 19 August 2021. It's also said to be 5G, come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, and have Android 11. Colour options are rumoured to be gray/silver, pink, violet, and white.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and what to expect in our separate feature. The device is expected to be cheaper than the Galaxy S21 whilst retaining some of the great features, like a 120Hz refresh rate display and waterproofing.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.