(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is reportedly developing a "double-folding" phone. What is that? A phone that folds into three segments and has two hinges.

It might release by "the end of this year", according to Nikkei Asia (via 9to5Google), which claimed its screen could have a 16:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier for developers to make apps for the device. If the phone does appear, it would be Samsung’s third device in its foldable lineup, which currently consists of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

Both of those devices are expected to be updated in 2021, too.

According to the report, details for the new double-folding phone aren't yet set in stone. But Samsung has reportedly made up its mind to invest in foldables, especially going forward. The company has struggled to differentiate the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series in the past, and it thinks foldable phones are not only the answer it's been looking for but are a total replacement for the Note series.

"The suspension of the Note series was pretty much decided last year. The company wants to bet more on foldable phones that have much higher prices with distinctive designs", one unnamed source reportedly told Nikkei Asia, which also noted a global chip supply crunch may be "problematic" for Samsung this year. We suspect it may even affect whether Samsung announces its foldable.

If it can't figure out chip shortages, the phone could be delayed.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.