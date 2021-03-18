(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced the Galaxy A52 and A72 during an Unpacked event on 17 March, but a recent leak suggests the mid-rangers are just the start of what's the come from the South Korean company over the next few months.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass - also known as @evleaks - has posted a Samsung mini roadmap on social platform Voice, detailing some of the launches we can expect to see and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is on it, along with the S7 Lite tablet and another Galaxy A device.

According to the timeline discovered by Blass, there will be another Samsung event on 14 April, which will be for computing devices like the Galaxy Chromebook line and Windows-equipped Galaxy Book laptops, it is said.

The timeline then suggests there will be an event in June, though the date is seemingly unconfirmed at this point, which will reveal Samsung's more affordable Android tablet line, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.

It's claimed July will see the reveal of another Galaxy A device - the A22 5G - though Blass also says the Galaxy A82 5G will be launched at this point too. Lastly, the roadmap suggests the Galaxy S21 FE will be revealed on 19 August, which would normally have been around when the Galaxy Note would be released.

It's been said the Note line will continue despite the Galaxy S21 Ultra offering S Pen support, but due to chip shortages and product clashes, Note fans will see a new model in 2022 instead of 2021.

None of the dates in the mini road map have been confirmed by Samsung as yet. You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 in our separate feature though and we also have a feature rounding up the Galaxy S21 FE.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.