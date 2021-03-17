Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 boost Samsung's affordable credentials

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 models to boost the mid-range and provide more affordable Samsung models.

The Galaxy A models are popular, often outselling the flagship Galaxy S models and offering much the same experience with a few measures taken to cut the costs.

The Galaxy A sits on lower-tier Qualcomm hardware - with no sign of Exynos this time around - while also reducing the cameras from the leading models.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes in two versions with a 5G model. The 5G model gets slightly more powerful hardware than the other two models, while also offering a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, the only model in this new range with that refresh rate.

The Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch display and the Galaxy A72 has a 6.7-inch display, both getting a 90Hz refresh.

All the models have a quad camera system on the back, although it's the Galaxy A72 that's the most advanced, offering a 3x optical zoom instead of the depth sensor that's found on the Galaxy A52 models.

Diving into the hardware specs, the Galaxy A52 (LTE) and A72 have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, while the Galaxy A52 5G gets the Snapdragon 750G.

The smaller Galaxy A52 models both have a 4500mAh battery, while the A72 gets a 5000mAh battery befitting its larger size. All three have a 3.5mm headphone socket and microSD card slot.

All three models have a similar design, coming in blue, white, black or violet, with a nice textured finish to the plastic rear.

On the build front, the inclusion of IP67 water and dust protection will make these phones stand out from other rivals that rarely offer such protection at this price point.

As to the prices, the A52, A52 5G and A72 are priced as: €349, €429 / £399 and €449 / £419 respectively. The phones are available now.

Writing by Chris Hall.