(Pocket-lint) - There have been multiple reports over the last few months discussing the future of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Some claimed Samsung was planning to phase the series out following the Galaxy S21 Ultra supporting the S Pen - and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also expected to - while others said there would be a Galaxy Note in 2021, but possibly not after.

It looks like both these rumour trains are wrong though, based on a report from Sammobile surrounding Samsung's 52nd annual shareholder's meeting. Samsung's DJ Koh, co-CEO of Samsung's IT and Mobile Communications division, is claimed to have said that while a Galaxy Note in 2021 would be hard because of a serious shortage of chipsets and a clash with other products, a new Note would be coming in 2022.

DJ Koh is said to have said the launch timings might change however, so while we have been used to seeing a Galaxy Note arrive in August, it might be that the next Galaxy Note would appear earlier in 2022 rather than Note users having to wait till August 2022.

According to Sammobile, DJ Koh said: "Galaxy Note is an important product category to us that has been continuously loved by consumers for the past 10 years in the global market. The S Pen user experience is an area that Samsung's mobile business has worked harder on than anybody else. Their launch timing may be different, but we will make sure that we don't let Galaxy Note consumers down."

Sonos Roam, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 94 By Rik Henderson · 17 March 2021

Previously, a Samsung spokeperson told T3: "Whilst we have expanded our S Pen experience across our wider Galaxy range, this does not mean we are not committed to the Galaxy Note category".

You can read all the rumours surrounding the next Galaxy Note in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.