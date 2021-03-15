(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will hold an online Unpacked event to unveil its new 5G smartphone this Wednesday - however, you don't have to wait that long to pretty much find out everything there is to know.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has appeared in all its glory on the French version of Amazon. What looks to be press images and details have also been shared online.

The latter even includes the other major new A-series phone to be launch during the event, the A72.

The Amazon listing is for the 128GB black A52 5G model, which lists the screen size as 6.5-inches and the overall weight as 187g.

It is available for pre-order from the site and is listed as being available from 17 March - the day of the Unpacked event. It's price is listed €487.19 (around £418 / $580).

The press information has been leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on his Voice page. It also reveals that the A52 and A72 are IP67 rated for water and dustproofing, that the display resolution is FHD+ (2220 x 1080), and the battery life is claimed to last over 48 hours.

Both the A52 and A72 will have five cameras, with the latter also sporting 3x zoom. It also confirms the screen size for the A52 will be 6.5-inches (the A72 will be 6.7-inches).

We'll find out for sure this Wednesday when Pocket-lint will bring you all the news as it happens.

