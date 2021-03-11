(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A52 5G during its second Unpacked event of the year.

Ahead of that recently announced event, which is set for 17 March 2021, an unboxing video has surfaced on YouTube of the upcoming phone.

Published by YouTuber Moboaesthetics (and spotted by GSMArena), the video completely shows off the Galaxy A52 5G. It's depicted in working order from just about every angle possible, seemingly confirming all the previous leaks, renders, and rumours about it from the past few weeks.

The video also mentioned a few specs, such as a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 120Hz display, IP67 dust and water resistance, under-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. These are clearly mid-rangers , so an entire event dedicated to them does seem odd.

That said, it looks like the A52 5G will receive monthly security updates, which is typically only for higher-end phones, so perhaps Samsung wants us to take them seriously. Keep in mind the Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A72 5G during Unpacked.

Non-5G variants are also expected, but they'll likely have 90Hz screens rather than 120Hz. The phones will have a microSD card slot, too.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.