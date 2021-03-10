(Pocket-lint) - Samsung plans to hold a press event this spring, making it the second event it has held in 2021. The company has announced its next Unpacked will occur on 17 March 2021 at 10am ET / 7am PT, with the invitation specifically calling it “Galaxy Awesome Unpacked”.

Given the Galaxy A series has leaked repeatedly in recent weeks, coupled with the "awesome" event theme, one can expect the Galaxy A52 and A72 to launch. But these are mid-rangers, so an entire event dedicated to them is odd. It looks like the A52 5G will receive monthly security updates, which is typically only for higher-end phones, so perhaps Samsung wants us to take them seriously.

Samsung reportedly listed a live stream video for its March Unpacked event earlier this week, thereby accidentally revealing the phones will launch on 17 March 2021. Samsung supposedly removed the video once the information went public. Either way, we knew the event was coming.

The Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 are expected to be available in both 4G LTE and 5G versions, with the 4G variants offerings a 90Hz refresh rate, and the 5G models will get a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A52 might feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, while the Galaxy A72 should have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Both will sport Gorilla Glass 5.

You can expect in-display fingerprint readers, the Snapdragon 720G for the 4G variants, Snapdragon 750G for the 5G variants, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage, IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and Android 11. A 4,500mAh battery should be on the Galaxy A52, while the Galaxy A72 should have a 5,000mAh battery. Both will have 25W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the phones are thought to feature quad-camera setups and 32-megapixel selfie cameras. To watch these phones be unveiled and all these specs be confirmed yourself, tune into Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.