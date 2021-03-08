(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's upcoming mid-range phones, the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72, have surfaced via several leaks over the past few weeks, revealing everything from their design to specs. Now, their launch date appears to have leaked, thanks to Samsung itself.

Samsung reportedly listed a live stream video for its Galaxy Unpacked event in March 2021, and in doing so, it revealed the possible launch date of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. A screenshot from the unlisted video, shared by Twitter user @FrontTron, shows the event will occur on 17 March 2021 at 22:30 KST (13:30 GMT or 06:30 PDT). Samsung supposedly removed the video once this information became public.

Expecting invitation this following week https://t.co/x8FyO2nGgq pic.twitter.com/HNAdRfskp9 — Tron (@FrontTron) March 6, 2021



The Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will likely be available in both 4G LTE and 5G versions, with the 4G variants offerings a 90Hz refresh rate, and the 5G models will get a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A52 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, while the Galaxy A72 should have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Both will sport Gorilla Glass 5.

You can expect in-display fingerprint readers, the Snapdragon 720G for the 4G variants, Snapdragon 750G for the 5G variants, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage, IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and Android 11. A 4,500mAh battery should be on the Galaxy A52, while the Galaxy A72 should have a 5,000mAh battery. Both will have 25W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the phones are thought to feature quad-camera setups and 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.