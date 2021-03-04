Galaxy XCover 5 is Samsung's latest ultra durable smartphone

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has unveiled its latest rugged smartphone and it's called the Galaxy XCover 5. The manufacturer says that this is its 'most compact' rugged device yet.

Of course, as with any rugged smartphone, the design is all aimed at giving you a practical device that's easy to grip in harsh conditions as well as ensuring it won't die out in the elements.

It's designed for 'field and factory' according to Samsung's press release and has improved touch sensitivity so that it'll even work when you wear gloves.

As you'd expect, it's built to military standards as far as durability goes, and has MIL-STD 810H certification thanks to its shock absorbing properties.

An IP68 rating also means it's not going to let any water or dust inside, and will survive in water for up to 30 minutes.

Inside, there's an Exynos 850 processor - which is the same as what's in the mid-range Galaxy A21S - and that's joined by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Plus - in a move that's different to most typical smartphones - you can replace the 3000mAh battery if you need to, and you can recharge it using either USB port or using the external contact pins on the bottom edge.

It has a single camera on the back and has enterprise-focused features like being able to switch to being a barcode scanner, or using the easy walkie-talkie capabilities with Microsoft Teams.

The single 16-megapixel camera on the back rounds things off, while the 5-megapixel camera on the front is decent enough to allow your daily video conferencing sessions at work.

Samsung's Galaxy XCover 5 will go on sale from 12 March in the UK and will cost £329.

Writing by Cam Bunton.